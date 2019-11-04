5h ago
Rick Campbell will not return as Redblacks head coach
TSN 1200's AJ Jakubec confirms that Rick Campbell will not return as Redblacks head coach next season. OSEG CEO Mark Goudie and GM Marcel Desjardins will meet with the media this morning at 11am followed by a news conference with Rick Campbell.
The Canadian Press
TSN 1200's AJ Jakubec confirms that Rick Campbell will not return as Redblacks head coach next season. OSEG CEO Mark Goudie and GM Marcel Desjardins will meet with the media this morning at 11am followed by a news conference with Rick Campbell.