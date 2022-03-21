Hurricanes land Domi; Copp sent to Rangers; Rakell headed to Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Rickard Rakell from the Anaheim Ducks for a 2022 second-round pick, forwards Dominik Simon and Zach Aston-Reese and a prospect, tweets TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

The deal is pending a trade call.

A second-round pick in 2022 plus a prospect and a roster player from PIT to ANA for Rakell: https://t.co/b3LPaO4EqN — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 21, 2022

Zach Aston-Reese is the PIT roster player who — assuming trade call is successfully completed — will be going to ANA as part of the return on Rickard Rakell. Second-round pick in 2022 and a prospect also going to Ducks. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 21, 2022

The 28-year-old has 16 goals and 12 points in 51 games this season.

A first-round pick (30th overall) by the Ducks at the 2011 NHL Draft, Rakell was named to the NHL All-Star Game in 2018.

Internationally, he has won World Junior (2012) and World Championship (2018) gold medals with Sweden.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Rakell is in the final season of a six-year, $22.8 million contract with an AAV of $3.78 million.

Aston-Reese, 27, has two goals and nine assists in 52 games this season for Pittsburgh, his second with the Penguins.

The 27-year-old Simon has three goals and five assists in 55 games in 2021-22.