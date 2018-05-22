The Saskatchewan Roughriders released former West Division All-Star John Ojo on Tuesday, just two months after signing the defensive back to a two-year contract.

Ojo spent last season out of the CFL after signing with the New York Jets in April, but being waived by the team the following month.

The six-foot-three, 210-pound Ojo started 18 regular-season games at defensive back with the Edmonton Eskimos in 2015, registering 43 defensive tackles, eight special-teams tackles and five interceptions — one of which he returned 57 yards for a touchdown. He was named a CFL and West All-Star and won his first Grey Cup.

The 28-year-old Florida A&M product missed the entire 2016 season due to an Achilles injury suffered in training camp.

The Riders also cut defensive lineman Nick James on Tuesday, and announced the signings of defensive back Daniel Davie and Canadian Tristan MacDonald-Doughlin. The team also activated defensive lineman Eddie Steele, while offensive lineman Jeremy Zver retired.