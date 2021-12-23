Canadian RJ Barrett has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols, the New York Knicks announced Thursday morning.

Barrett has been out since the Knicks' game in Toronto on Dec. 10, where he scored a team-high 19 points in front of friends and family at Scotiabank Arena.

The Knicks also announced that 2020 No. 8 overall pick Obi Toppin has cleared health and safety protocols. Toppin's last game also came in Toronto nearly two weeks ago.

New York has not said whether or not Barret and/or Toppin will be active Thursday evening as the Knicks host the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden.

After an impressive sophomore season, Barrett's efficiency has taken a small step back in 2021-22, shooting 40.2 per cent from the field while averaging 15.1 points per game compared to 44.1 per cent and 17.6 last season.

A native of Mississauga, Ont., Barrett is in his third NBA season after being selected with the No. 3 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NBA Draft.