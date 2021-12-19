HAMILTON — Rob Hellyer had a hat trick and three assists to lead the Toronto Rock past the Philadelphia Wings 12-9 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Challen Rogers and Brad Kri had two goals apiece for Toronto (2-1), while Dan Dawson scored and added five assists. Reid Reinholdt, Brandon Slade, Dan Craig and Justin Scott also found the back of the night.

Nick Rose made 39 saves for the win in net.

Kevin Crowley led Philadelphia (2-1) with two goals and an assist. Matt Rambo scored and added six assists, while Blaze Riorden, Brett Hickey, Cory Vitarelli, Kiel Matisz, Ben McIntosh and Ryan Wagner rounded out the attack.

Zach Higgins stopped 25-of-33 shots in 44:05 of work for the Wings before being replaced Nolan Clayton, who turned aside 9-of-12 shots.

The Rock didn't score on their one power play and Philadelphia was 1 for 1 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.