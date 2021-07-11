Toronto Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray had his no-hit bid broken up with one out in the seventh inning when Tampa Bay Rays' third baseman Yandy Diaz hit a double off the top of the left field wall.

Ray had been nearly perfect at the time of Diaz's double, walking just one and striking out 11.

The left-hander finished the inning without allowing a run to give him seven shutout frames with the Blue Jays leading 3-0.

This will be their final game before the All-Star Break. They will resume their schedule next Friday against the Texas Rangers at Sahlen Field.