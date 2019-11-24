Bortuzzo to have hearing for cross-check

St. Louis Blues defenceman Robert Bortuzzo will have a hearing on Sunday for cross-checking Viktor Arvidsson of the Nashville Predators, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Saturday night.

Bortuzzo delivered the hit on a scrum in front of the Blues' net in the first period by cross-checking Arvidsson into the net. As the Preds' forward got to his feet, Bortuzzo delivered another shot to Arvidsson, forcing him to leave the game with a lower-body injury. Bortuzzo was handed a two-minute minor for the hit.

After the game, Predators head coach Peter Laviolette called the play "dirty" and said he was unsure of Arvidsson's status going forward.

Nashville went on to win the game 4-2.