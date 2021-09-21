How critical is this season to the future direction of the Flames franchise?

The St. Louis Blues and restricted free agent forward Robert Thomas have agreed to a two-year, $5.6 million contract extension.

THE WAIT IS OVER!



Robert Thomas has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the #stlblues.



DETAILS >>> https://t.co/QBxpG7r8J6 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 22, 2021

The deal carries an average annual value of $2.8 million and runs through the 2022-23 NHL season.

The 22-year-old was selected No. 20 overall by the Blues in the 2017 NHL Draft and had three goals and nine assists in 33 regular season games last year.

Thomas has played three full seasons in St. Louis and had 42 points (10 goals, 32 assists) in 66 games during the 2019-20 season. Overall, the Aurora, Ont., native has appeared in 169 career NHL games, totaling 22 goals, 65 assists.