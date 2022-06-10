Former MLB closer Roberto Osuna is headed to the Chiba Lotte Mariners of Japan's NPB league, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Osuna has not pitched in the majors since the 2020 season as a member of the Houston Astros and spent last season in the Mexican professional league.

Roberto Osuna goes to Chiba Lotte Marines @NPB — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 10, 2022

He was recommended to have Tommy John Surgery in August of 2020 but elected to alternatively rehab his injured right arm instead.

Now 27, Osuna spent his first four big league seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays but was arrested and charged with assault in May of 2018. The charges were eventually withdrawn in exchange for a peace bond, but Osuna was still suspended under MLB's domestic violence policy.

He was then traded by the Jays to the Astros in exchange for Ken Giles, David Paulino and Hector Perez. Osuna was placed on outright waivers in October of 2020.

Osuna has a 2.74 ERA with 155 total saves across six big league seasons.