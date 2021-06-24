The Vegas Golden Knights appear to have their starter for Thursday night.

Robin Lehner is occupying the starter's net at Golden Knights practice this afternoon, according to Joshua Clipperton of the Canadian Press. It's likely that he will make his second start of the series as the Golden Knights look to stave off elimination and force a Game 7 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Lehner started Game 4 against the Canadiens and stopped 27-of-28 shots for the victory. Marc-Andre Fleury is 1-3 in this series and has allowed three goals in each of his past three starts.