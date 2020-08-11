Robin Lehner will start Game 1 Tuesday night for the Vegas Golden Knights in their series against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Lehner, who was traded to the Golden Knights in February from Chicago, gets the call over veteran Marc-Andre Fleury.

"It's not about what Flower didn't do. Flower has been great. It's about what Lehner has done since he got here," DeBoer said.

Lehner, 29, started two games in the round robin for Vegas, going 2-0 with a .903 save percentage and a 2.90 goals-against average. He went 3-0 upon joining the Golden Knights with a .940 save percentage and a 1.67 GAA.

Fleury won his lone start of the seeding round, but allowed four goals on 17 shots in a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Blues. The 35-year-old had a 27-16-5 record during the regular season with a .905 save percentage and a 2.77 GAA.