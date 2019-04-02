Olney: Probably hurts Nats fans seeing how Harper is connecting with Phillies fans

The Colorado Rockies and starting pitcher German Marquez have agreed on a five-year, $43 million extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal is pending a physical.

Starter Germán Márquez and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a five-year, $43M contract extension, pending a physical, league sources with knowledge of the deal tell ESPN. It includes a club option that can vest into a mutual option if he has two top-3 Cy Young finishes. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 2, 2019

Marquez, 24, picked up a win in his one and only start this season, allowing one run and two hits over six innings.

The native of Venezuela is 27-19 with a 4.07 ERA over 384.2 innings pitched in four seasons with Colorado.