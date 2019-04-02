The Colorado Rockies and starting pitcher German Marquez have agreed on a five-year, $43 million extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal is pending a physical. 

Marquez, 24, picked up a win in his one and only start this season, allowing one run and two hits over six innings. 

The native of Venezuela is 27-19 with a 4.07 ERA over 384.2 innings pitched in four seasons with Colorado.