A storm in Edmonton has caused some water damage to Rogers Place just two weeks before the venue plays host to the Western Conference teams in the NHL's Return to Play.

A significant storm came through #yeg earlier this evening. As a result, #RogersPlace has suffered some water damage to the terminus of Ford Hall, along with some smaller leaks in other parts of the building. — Rogers Place (@RogersPlace) July 17, 2020

"A significant storm came through Edmonton earlier this evening. As a result, Rogers Place has suffered some water damage to the terminus of Ford Hall, along with some smaller leaks in other parts of the building," Oilers Entertainment Group said in a statement. "We are assessing the damage and at this time are confident that it will not hamper our planning and preparation and we will be ready to host the return of NHL hockey as hub city. We will share more information as it becomes available."

Edmonton, along with Toronto, are set to host 24 NHL teams as part of the league's Return to Play. The season was paused on Mar. 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regular season has since concluded as part of the NHL Return to Play agreement with the NHLPA.