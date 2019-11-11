Hockey commentator Don Cherry has been let go by Rogers Sportsnet.

The company made the announcement on Monday following Cherry’s comments on Saturday's Coach’s Corner that appeared to single out new immigrants in the Greater Toronto Area for not showing deference for the Canadian armed forces by wearing poppies.

“Sports brings people together – it unites us, not divides us," the statement read. "Following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday Night’s broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down. During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for. Don is synonymous with hockey and has played an integral role in growing the game over the past 40 years. We would like to thank Don for his contributions to hockey and sports broadcasting in Canada.”

On Saturday night, Cherry lamented not seeing poppies on the coats of people in Toronto and Mississauga.

"You people ... you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that," Cherry said on Saturday night. "These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price."

Sportsnet issued an initial statement on Sunday apologizing for Cherry’s remarks from president Bart Yabsley.

"Don's discriminatory comments are offensive and they do not represent our values and what we stand for as a network," Yabsley said. “We have spoken with Don about the severity of this issue and we sincerely apologize for these divisive remarks.”

Cherry’s co-host Ron MacLean issued his own apology on a Sunday night broadcast.

"Don Cherry made remarks which were hurtful, discriminatory, which were flat out wrong ... I owe you an apology, too. I sat there, did not catch it, did not respond," MacLean said. "Last night was a really great lesson to Don and me. We were wrong, and I sincerely apologize. I wanted to thank you for calling me and Don on that last night."

Later on Sunday, Cherry did not retract his statements in an interview with the Toronto Sun’s Joe Warmington.

“I have had my say,” Cherry told Warmington.

A native of Kingston, Ont., the 85-year-old Cherry has hosted Hockey Night in Canada’s first intermission segment since 1981.

After a minor-hockey career that spanned nearly two decades, Cherry coached for the Boston Bruins for five seasons from 1974 to 1979 and the Colorado Rockies from 1979 to 1980.

Rogers assumed control of Hockey Night in Canada from the Canadian Broadcasting Company in 2014.