Rui Patricio has joined Roma from Wolves for an undisclosed fee.

The 33-year-old Portugal goalkeeper arrives as new manager Jose Mourinho reshapes his squad.

Wolves are expected to sign Jose Sa from Olympiacos in the coming days as Patricio's replacement.

Patricio spent the past three seasons at Wolves, making 127 appearances across all competitions.

“He has been part of the best years of the club’s recent history, in terms of the success we have had, coming to us when we were newly promoted and helping the club to achieve two seventh place finishes," Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said in a statement. “He’s been a fantastic servant to the club, but it’s a fantastic opportunity for him to experience a new club in a new league, and a good move for everybody involved."

Internationally, Patricio has been capped 97 times by the Selecao and was the first-choice 'keeper at Euro 2020. The most capped goalkeeper in national team history, Patricio backstopped Portugal to the Euro 2016 title.