F1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen are looking for new rides in 2021 after announcing their departure from the Haas F1 Team.

"The last chapter is closed and the book is finished," Grosjean wrote on his Facebook page. "I've been with Haas F1 Team since day 1. Five years during which we went through highs and lows, scored 110 points in 92 races, but the journey was worth it.

"I've learned a lot, improved to be a better driver as well as a better man. I hope I’ve also helped people in the team to improve themself. This is probably my biggest pride, more than any of the crazy first races in 2016 or the P4 at the Austrian GP 2018. I wish the team all the best for the future."

Shortly after Grosjean's announcement Magnussen followed suit.

"The 2020 season will be my last with Haas F1 Team. I have had a great time with the team for four years and I look back at a great journey," Grosjean said. "Being part of a brand new team has been a challenge that I have thoroughly enjoyed and it has brought me a huge amount of experience that has helped me grow and develop as a racing driver.

"I would like to thank Gene, Guenther and all of the race team for their loyalty and trust in me over the past four years. I am still working on my plans for the future, which I will announce in due course. There are still six races to do this season, and I am determined to give my all to finish off on a high."

There six races left on the 2020 F1 calendar and both drivers will finish out the season while looking for new teams.

Grosjean is completing his ninth season in F1 and Magnussen made his debut on the top racing circuit in 2014.