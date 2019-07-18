The NHL's expansion franchise in Seattle announced on Thursday that Ron Francis has been hired as general manager.

Francis, a Hockey Hall of Famer and former Carolina Hurricanes GM, played in the NHL for 22 seasons and won two Stanley Cups before working in the Hurricanes' front office for four seasons from 2014 to 2018.

In four seasons under Francis, the team had a 137-138-53 record. Francis will oversee all hockey operations in Seattle.

“Announcing Ron Francis as our team’s first general manager is a dream come true,” said NHL Seattle CEO Leiweke. “He is truly hockey royalty and is the perfect fit for the team we are building. He has a proven track record in hockey management, a dedication to the community and an eagerness to innovate which fits our vision. In our search, we looked for someone who is smart, experienced, well-prepared and progressive. I am confident that he will maintain our commitment to excellence and ultimately guide us to a Stanley Cup.”

The team will play at the New Arena at Seattle Center, starting its inaugural season in 2021. Its hockey operations and practice facility will reside at a new three rink facility in Northgate, which is set to break ground in early 2020.

“I am excited to join NHL Seattle as its first general manager and to work in partnership with Tod, David Bonderman, our ownership group and the NHL Seattle team to continue to build a world-class organization and hockey operation,” said Francis. “12 seasons working in player development, coaching, scouting, and management have led me to this moment and this role. I’m excited to bring that experience to Seattle as we build something truly special and historic.”