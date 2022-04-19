It looks like Ronald Acuna Jr. is getting closer to a return.

The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday their star outfielder will begin a minor league rehab assignment with the triple-A Gwinnett Stripers.

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. will begin a major league rehabilitation assignment tonight with Triple-A @GoStripers in Jacksonville against the Jumbo Shrimp. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 19, 2022

Acuna has not played since suffering a torn ACL in July of last season, causing him to miss Atlanta's run to the World Series.

In 82 games prior to the injury, he had 24 home runs and 52 RBI while slashing .283/.394/.596. That was his fourth season with the Braves since making his debut in April of 2018.

The Braves are 5-7 through their first 12 games this season, entering play Tuesday third in the National League East.