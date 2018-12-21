One day after being suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating an agreement that allowed him to play after multiple drug suspensions, Josh Gordon is back on the Saskatchewan Roughriders negotiation list, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Josh Gordon is back on the @sskroughriders negotiation list, not long after he was removed a short while ago. #CFL #Riders — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 21, 2018

The New England Patriots wide receiver said in a statement on social media Thursday he is stepping away from football to focus on his mental health, and has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL.

