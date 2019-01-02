The Saskatchewan Roughriders released linebacker Sam Eguavoen to pursue NFL opportunities.

Eguavoen, who was scheduled to become a free agent February 12, has had a number of NFL workouts, according to various reports.

The 25-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Roughriders, finishing with 81 tackles, three sacks, and an interception last season.

The announced later Wednesday they have released veteran receiver Kenny Shaw. Shaw had 11 receptions for 153 yards in three games for the Roughriders last season.