The Saskatchewan Roughriders have started their off-season work, announcing Tuesday they have signed running back Marcus Thigpen to a contract extension.

Thigpen, who was slated to become a free agent this off-season, has spent the past two seasons with the Roughriders.

The 32-year-old finished this season with 48 carries for 408 yards and four touchdowns, and 24 receptions for 233 yards and a touchdown in 13 games. Thigpen also returned 21 kickoffs for 521 yards and a touchdown and 12 punt returns for 87 yards.