Venture capitalist Graeme Roustan, a past governor and financial contributor to the CWHL, has made an offer to the league's board to assume control.

"I would like to immediately move forward with replacing all of you as Directors/Members and bring in my own team of Directors/Members with the intent of carrying on the CWHL next season and beyond," Roustan said in a letter to the board. "Please respond by Friday, April 5, 2019 at noon EST."

According to the release from Roustan, CHWL Chair Laurel Walzak and Vice Chair Art Marnnarn did not respond to the offer.

Earlier this week, the league announced it would cease operations.

The National Women's Hockey League announced on Wednesday that it was planning to expand into Toronto and Montreal for next season in the wake of the CWHL's demise.

Roustan is the past Chairman of Bauer and current owner of The Hockey News.

