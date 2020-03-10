Things got feisty late during Toronto's 101-92 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night.

Rudy Gobert and OG Anunoby had to be separated and both received double technical fouls after getting tangled up with 40.6 seconds to go.

Gobert didn't hold back after the game.

“[OG Anunoby] tried to elbow me in the face. And the guy who’s getting paid to protect the players didn’t do his job. We both got ejected when I didn’t do anything back, which I don’t understand. Next time I’ll do justice myself so (they) can eject me for a reason," the Jazz centre told reporters.

— Eric Walden (@tribjazz) March 10, 2020

The confrontation came when Anunoby appeared to strike Gobert with his right arm up high while in transition. Gobert responded by hip-checking Anunoby and the two began jawing back and forth.

Gobert finished with six points and four rebounds in 32 minutes of action, while Anunoby had seven points and five rebounds Monday night.