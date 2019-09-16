10h ago
Ruling in Humphries case looms as she attempts to compete for US
A Calgary judge is expected to rule on whether Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton must release Kaillie Humphries to compete for another country.
The Canadian Press
A decision is expected Tuesday after lawyers for both sides presented arguments Monday in Calgary court.
Humphries, a two-time Olympic bobsled gold medallist, filed a harassment complaint against a coach last year alleging he verbally and mentally abused her.
BCS conducted an internal investigation and said in court Monday there wasn't enough evidence to support her claim.
Humphries filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against BCS last week in an effort to force the organization to release her.
The 34-year-old Calgarian now intends to compete for United States.