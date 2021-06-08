1h ago
Ruling on Kadri's appeal expected today
The ruling of Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri's appeal is expected today, per TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. Dreger added that most doubt Kadri's suspension will be reduced.
TSN.ca Staff
Kadri appealed his eight-game suspension for an illegal check to the head on St. Louis Blues defenceman Justin Faulk in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to an independent arbitrator after his first appeal, to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, was unsuccessful.
Kadri's hit on Faulk was in Game 2 of the first round and he has missed six games due to the suspension so far.