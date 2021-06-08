The ruling of Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri's appeal is expected today, per TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

There should be news on Nazem Kadri’s appeal today. Most doubt the suspension will be reduced, but the outside arbitrator may have a different view. We should know today. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 8, 2021

Kadri appealed his eight-game suspension for an illegal check to the head on St. Louis Blues defenceman Justin Faulk in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to an independent arbitrator after his first appeal, to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, was unsuccessful.

Dreger added that most doubt Kadri's suspension will be reduced.

Kadri's hit on Faulk was in Game 2 of the first round and he has missed six games due to the suspension so far.