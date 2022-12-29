A second game has been forfeited in one day at the World Juniors.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Russia has been forced to forfeit their game against Slovakia Wednesday due to a positive COVID-19 test, marking the third game cancelled in the past two days.

RUS forfeits today’s game vs SVK due to a positive Covid test. Goes into the books as a 1-0 SVK win. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 29, 2021

Earlier, Czechia's game against Finland was cancelled following a positive test result of one of its players overnight.

The both teams now enter a mandatory 24-hour quarantine, requiring two negative tests to return to the ice. In accordance with IIHF, both Finland and Slovakia have been awarded 1-0 wins as a result of their opponents being unable to play.

Tuesday's game between Team USA and Switzerland was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues within United States squad. Switzerland was awarded a 1-0 win and Team USA is undergoing testing to determine their next steps at the World Juniors.