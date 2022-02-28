Agent Dan Milstein has asked the league and Players' Association to provide additional security to the Russian NHL players he represents.

Milstein told TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger that the request comes after "real threats" were made to his clients both in-person and on social media.

Clients of Milstein including Tampa Bay Lightning stars Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy, Ottawa Senators defencemen Nikita Zaitsev and Artem Zub, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev and Montreal Canadiens defenceman Alexander Romanov.

Milstein’s request comes less than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine, which has led to sanctions in sports and beyond.