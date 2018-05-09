Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said Wednesday forward Phil Kessel dealt with injuries throughout the regular season, despite playing in all 82 games.

Kessel had a career year this season, averaging more than a point per game for the first time in his career. He finished the regular season with 34 goals and 92 points in 82 games, picking up a career-high 42 points on the power play.

The 30-year-old recorded nine points in the postseason, but recorded just one goal in 12 games. Rutherford said he believes Kessel's injuries were to blame for his dip in production.

"He's dealt with injuries all year," Rutherford said when asked if Kessel was injured in the playoffs. "He played through those during the whole regular season. I know some of those things he dealt with caught up with him. Nothing will require surgery."

Kessel just completed his third season with the Penguins, playing a significant role in the team winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. He recorded 18 goals and 45 points over 49 games in his first two postseasons with the club.

He has four years remaining on the eight-year, $64 million contract he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013.