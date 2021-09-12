Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers after sustaining a hip injury.

Taylor Heinicke takes over for Washington under centre.

The injury occurred in the first quarter when Fitzpatrick took a hard hit from Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu after delivering a pass.

Fitzpatrick was three of six for 13 yards and no touchdowns prior to his departure.

This was the 38-year-old's first regular-season game with the Football Team after signing a one-year deal there in the off-season.