Ontario's Team John Epping announced on Saturday that this will be the final season playing with third Ryan Fry and lead Brent Laing.

Epping and Mat Camm, who have played together for seven seasons, will stay together with more team announcements to come.

"We had a strong run a lot of fun together during our run as a foursome," Epping said in a release. "We can't thank our families and friends enough for their continuous support."

The current version of Team Epping have been together for three seasons, making Brier appearances in 2020 and 2021 as well as the Tim Hortons Curling Trials earlier this season.

Additionally, Saskatchewan's Team Matt Dunstone announced they will break up.

Dunstone, Braeden Moskowy, Kirk Muyres and Dustin Kidby will go their separate ways at the end of the 2021-22 curling campaign after a four-year run together.

"The last four years with this team have been some of the best years I have ever lived. I am so thankful for every moment, every win, loss I got to share with these guys," said Dunstone in a statement. "Some people never get to play with a friend over their career, I've been fortunate enough to say I got to play with three of my best friends the last four seasons and I will forever be thankful for them, their families and the wonder people of Saskatchewan that have treated me like their own the last five years."

As a group, Team Dunstone have competed at the last three Briers, capturing bronze in 2021. Dunstone also earned a bronze in 2020 with Catlin Schneider in the lineup before the addition of Muyres.

Team Dunstone qualified for November's Tim Hortons Curling Trials, but were without Moskowy, who missed the event due to "personal reasons."

Manitoba's Team Colton Lott are also disbanding at the end of the 2021-22 curing season.

The young foursome, skipped by two-time Canadian junior champion Lott, lost to Team Mike McEwen in the Manitoba final this season. Lott, 26, has spared at both the Tim Hortons Curling Trials and Tim Hortons Brier this season.

Finally, Saskatchewan's Team Colton Flasch announced on Saturday that they are sticking together for another quadrennial.