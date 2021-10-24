1h ago
Getzlaf fined for dangerous trip on Eriksson Ek
Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf has been fined $1,000 for a "dangerous trip" on Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek, NHL Player Safety announced Sunday.
Anaheim’s Ryan Getzlaf has been fined $1,000, for a dangerous trip on Minnesota’s Joel Eriksson Ek.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 24, 2021
The incident occurred with 1:33 left to go in overtime Saturday evening. Minnesota went on to win the matchup 4-3.
Getzlaf has four assists in six games for the Ducks so far this season.
Anaheim will be back in action Tuesday at home as they host the Winnipeg Jets.