Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf has been fined $1,000 for a "dangerous trip" on Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek, NHL Player Safety announced Sunday.

Anaheim’s Ryan Getzlaf has been fined $1,000, for a dangerous trip on Minnesota’s Joel Eriksson Ek. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 24, 2021

The incident occurred with 1:33 left to go in overtime Saturday evening. Minnesota went on to win the matchup 4-3.

Getzlaf has four assists in six games for the Ducks so far this season.

Anaheim will be back in action Tuesday at home as they host the Winnipeg Jets.