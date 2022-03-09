40m ago
Canadian guard Nembhard picks up Big East rookie of year honours for Creighton
Canadian Ryan Nembhard has earned Big East men's basketball freshman of the year honours. The 18-year-old from Aurora, Ont., led the Creighton Bluejays in assists (4.3), steals (1.3), and minutes (34.8), and was averaging 11.3 points a game before undergoing season-ending surgery on his right wrist on Feb. 25.
The Canadian Press
Big East head coaches pick the award winners, which were announced Wednesday.
Nembhard was also a unanimous choice to the conference All-Freshman Team.
His older brother Andrew, a senior guard at top-ranked Gonzaga, earned MVP honours at the West Coast Conference Tournament on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Andrew scored a team-high 19 points to lead the Zags to an 82-69 win over Saint Mary's in the tournament final.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2022.