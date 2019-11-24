Nugent-Hopkins out at least one more game

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will miss at least one more game because of a hand injury, the team announced Sunday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will miss tonight's #Oilers vs. Coyotes matchup due to a hand injury. He's expected to be out at least two games. pic.twitter.com/8wGNj7vhpD — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 25, 2019

Prior to the Oilers' 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes Sunday night, the team said he would miss at least two more games, meaning he is expected to be out for Wednesday's contest with the Avalanche after missing Sunday's victory. The team did not disclose how the injury occurred.

In 25 games so far this season, the 26-year-old has five goals and 11 assists for 16 points.

Edmonton heads into play Monday at 16-7-3, good for first place in the Pacific Division.