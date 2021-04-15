Tippett, Draisaitl don't have COVID concerns ahead of match up with Canucks

It appears Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be out for at least two more games, with the forward not slated to fly with the Edmonton Oilers to Vancouver on Thursday.

Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said Nugent-Hopkins did not skate Thursday as he continues to deal with an undisclosed injury.

The Oilers are scheduled to face the Canucks on Friday and then visit the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday before returning home for a two-game set against the Montreal Canadiens.

Nugent-Hopkins has been sidelined since April 7. The 28-year-old has 12 goals and 28 points in 40 games this season.