1h ago
Poehling out indefinitely with concussion
TSN.ca Staff
Forward Ryan Poehling is out indefinitely with a concussion, the Montreal Canadiens announced Friday.
Poehling likely sustained the injury on a hit from Dryden Hunt during Wednesday's matchup with the Florida Panthers in New Brunswick.
As he played the puck up the left side, Hunt caught Poehling with a hip and caused his head to crash hard into the boards. The 20-year-old was slow to get up but did not leave the game, eventually contributing the winning assist as the Canadiens went on to beat the Panthers 4-3.
Meanwhile, the Habs also announced that forward Michael McCarron is going to be out approximately six weeks because of a groin injury.
Montreal will be back in action when they take on the Ottawa Senators Saturday night.