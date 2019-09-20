Forward Ryan Poehling is out indefinitely with a concussion, the Montreal Canadiens announced Friday.

MEDICAL UPDATE



Michael McCarron: Groin injury – Out approximately 6 weeks.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 20, 2019

Poehling likely sustained the injury on a hit from Dryden Hunt during Wednesday's matchup with the Florida Panthers in New Brunswick.

As he played the puck up the left side, Hunt caught Poehling with a hip and caused his head to crash hard into the boards. The 20-year-old was slow to get up but did not leave the game, eventually contributing the winning assist as the Canadiens went on to beat the Panthers 4-3.

Meanwhile, the Habs also announced that forward Michael McCarron is going to be out approximately six weeks because of a groin injury.

Montreal will be back in action when they take on the Ottawa Senators Saturday night.