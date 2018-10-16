Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Saad spent Monday's practice wearing a white jersey, signalling he could be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Arizona Coyotes.

The 25-year-old began on the year on the team's second line, but dropped to the fourth line in Saturday's overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"I don't think anyone wants to be wearing white around here," Saad told NBC Sports Chicago. "But it is what it is and there's nothing you can do but keep trying to improve. It's their job to make the call to put the best team out there to win hockey games."

Saad has two assists this season for the Blackhawks (3-0-2) and said he was caught off guard to find the white jersey in his stall on Monday.

“Everyone makes mistakes and things aren't always going to go your way but to be out of the lineup, a little surprised today,” Saad said. “But it is what it is. ... No one wants to be out of the lineup. That's never fun regardless of who you are.”

Acquired from the Blue Jackets last summer in a deal that saw Artemi Panarin head back the other way, Saad said questions on why he was out of the lineup should be directed at head coach Joel Quenneville.

“I think you got to ask him that,” Saad said of Quenneville. “It's his call. For me, you can talk pros and cons as much as you want but just trying to go out there and compete and win hockey games. We've won a few here. I know every game has gone to overtime so they've been close. Nothing was said to me about lineup change or anything like that. You just come in and you see your jersey and you go out there and you play.”