The Buffalo Sabres and restricted free agent Sam Reinhart have agreed to a two-year, $7.3 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Reinhart posted a career-high 50 points in 82 games last season and tied Jack Eichel for the team lead with 25 goals.

The 22-year-old has played parts of four seasons with the Sabres after they drafted him second overall in 2014. In 249 career games with the Sabres, Reinhart has 65 goals and 75 assists.