The Buffalo Sabres have won the 2018 National Hockey League Draft Lottery.

The draw was made by NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly on Saturday night in Toronto.

The Sabres had the best odds heading into the lottery and will now select first overall in June 22’s NHL Entry Draft to be held in Dallas. The Carolina Hurricanes will pick second, followed by Montreal Canadiens at third. The Ottawa Senators and Arizona Coyotes round out the top five, respectively.

This marks the third time in the Sabres’ history that the team will pick first overall and first since 1987 when they selected centre Pierre Turgeon out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Granby Bisons.

Eighteen-year-old defenceman Rasmus Dahlin of the Swedish Elite League’s Frolunda is widely expected to be taken with the top selection. A native of Trollhattan, Dahlin is considered a generational talent on the blue line and a two-way threat, notching seven goals and adding 13 assists in league play this season, as well as becoming the youngest player to compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang since 1984. Dahlin was also a member of the silver medal-winning Swedish team at this year’s World Junior Hockey Championship in Buffalo.

Swedish defenceman Adam Boqvist of Brynas, Boston Terriers forward Brady Tkachuk and Russian winger Andrei Shvechnikov of the Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts are also projected to be taken early on in the draft.

The Hurricanes came into the lottery with only the 11th best odds at the first overall selection and came close to winning the top pick for the first time in 40 years of the Hartford Whalers/Hurricanes franchise's history.

The Vancouver Canucks will pick seventh and the Edmonton Oilers will pick 10th, while the Calgary Flames' selection will go to the New York Islanders at No. 12 as part of the Travis Hamonic deal.

Here are the results of Saturday's lottery:

1. Buffalo Sabres

2. Carolina Hurricanes

3. Montreal Canadiens

4. Ottawa Senators

5. Arizona Coyotes

6. Detroit Red Wings

7. Vancouver Canucks

8. Chicago Blackhawks

9. New York Rangers

10. Edmonton Oilers

11. New York Islanders

12. New York Islanders (From Calgary as part of the Travis Hamonic trade)

13. Dallas Stars

14. Philadelphia Flyers (From St. Louis as part of the Brayden Schenn trade)

15. Florida Panthers