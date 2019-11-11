Kings’ Fox to miss at least three-to-four weeks with sprained ankle

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox will miss three-to-four weeks after suffering a sprained ankle during Monday’s practice.

The third-year guard out of Kentucky will be re-evaluated in three weeks for the Grade 3 sprain he suffered after a teammate stepped on his ankle, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

A teammate stepped on Fox's foot during practice, sources say. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 12, 2019

Through nine games this season, Fox has led the Kings with 18.2 points per game while contributing 7.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in 32 minutes per game.

The 21-year old finished third in Most Improved Player voting last season, behind Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell and winner Pascal Siakam.