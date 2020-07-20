Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III sustained an injury to his right foot during Sunday’s practice in Orlando, and as a result, an MRI was performed, the Kings announced Monday.

The team says it is awaiting further evaluation from doctors regarding the MRI before sharing more information.

Bagley, who the Kings drafted second overall in 2018, has averaged 14.2 points and 7.5 rebound this season, his second in the NBA.

The Kings, who are one of 22 teams playing at the Walt Disney resort in Orlando as part of the NBA’s restart following the months-long Coronavirus shutdown, will play their first game of the restart on July 31 against the San Antonio Spurs.