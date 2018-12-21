Saints WR Bryant on playing again: 'I have to'

Dez Bryant isn't ready to call it a career just yet.

The wide receiver, who tore his Achilles in just second practice after signing with the New Orleans Saints last month, told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Thursday he plans to play again.

“I have to. I got business and I got ball. I can’t end like this. I have to throw the X up,” Bryant said, referring to his signature touchdown celebration.

The 30-year-old struggled to land a contract after being cut by the Cowboys in April before finally reaching a deal with the Saints on Nov. 7.

He had 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns during the 2017 season. Bryant has not topped 1,000 yards in a season since 2014 when he hit the mark for the third consecutive year.

The Cowboys franchise leader in touchdowns said Thursday he holds no ill will towards the team and has been cheering for them this season.

“I’m going to always love the Cowboys,” Bryant said. “I’m going to always love Jerry Jones. I’m going to always love those players in that locker room.”

Bryant was given an eight-month timeline for recovery after his injury last month.