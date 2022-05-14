MILAN (AP) — Diego Perotti was in tears at the final whistle and had to be consoled by teammates after his late penalty was saved in relegation-threatened Salernitana's 1-1 draw with Empoli in Serie A on Saturday.

Salernitana inched two points clear of the drop zone — but missed a chance to gain more ground — before Cagliari and Genoa play on Sunday.

Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario pulled off some fine saves, including the penalty stop, though he was also somewhat at fault for Federico Bonazzoli’s second-half equalizer after Patrick Cutrone gave Empoli the lead.

The result sent last-placed Venezia straight back to Serie B regardless of its result at Roma later.

SAFE

Spezia assured itself of Serie A soccer next season after it fought back to win at Udinese 3-2 and move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Torino won at Hellas Verona 1-0 thanks to a first-half Josip Brekalo strike.

There’s one round to play after this weekend.

