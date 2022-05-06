Pressure on Flames forwards to generate more offence Through two games in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Calgary Flames find themselves in the most unfamiliar of territory: unable to score goals at even strength. Salim Valji has more.

Through two games in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Calgary Flames find themselves in the most unfamiliar of territory: unable to score goals at even strength.

During the regular season, the Flames boasted the sixth-most goals per game (3.55) and five-on-five goals (197), and third-most shots per game (35.5). Their power play was also in the top 10.

But Calgary has just a single goal in the opening six periods of their series against the Dallas Stars, which came on the power play five minutes into the opening game. During the series, the Flames have a combined 35 shots on goal at five-on-five. Equally as concerning is where those shots are coming from. Heat maps show that most of the Flames shots are coming from outside the home plate area in front of the net.

Flames players and staff have mentioned how well Dallas boxes out forwards in front of their net – a big reason Calgary has not been able to score at even strength yet.

“If I stand there beside you, are you gonna try and get around me or am I just gonna keep you there,” Flames head coach Darryl Sutter said on Friday. “That’s the difference. It’s not any different if you put skates on.”

When asked if it was a matter of will or tactical adjustment, Sutter said that it was a bit of both.

“You still have to have a shoot mindset,” he said. “You can’t try and pass through four guys.”

This series was billed as a matchup between the league’s most productive lines. Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, and Elias Lindholm combined for 124 goals and 301 points during the regular season, while the Dallas line of Jason Robertson, Joe Pavelski, and Roope Hintz combined for 105 goals and 232 points. With last change and the ability to dictate matchups, Sutter chose to have Gaudreau’s line against the Stars’ Michael Raffl and Luke Glendening.

“Just gotta score, gotta bear down and put the puck in the net, starting with myself,” Gaudreau said after Game 2.

“It’s playoff hockey – it’s not easy to score goals in the first place, let alone playing a team like this that plays extremely defensive,” added Flames forward Tyler Toffoli. “We have to find a way to dig deep. Our goal was to go into Dallas and win two games anyway, so it doesn’t really change our mindset, I don’t think. We have to go there and be prepared to play in game three and just try to take control of the series again.”

To be successful, Calgary will have to get more shots on net and limit their turnovers.

In Game 2, Calgary had 16 missed shots to Dallas’ six. Calgary also had 21 turnovers to Dallas’ eight, including the reliable Noah Hanifin coughing up the puck for the game’s opening goal.

“He’s a veteran guy,” Sutter said of Hanifin. “He’s got to play with composure. That’s what we count on, to play with composure. He does and he will.”

Dallas head coach Rick Bowness changed his lines for Game 2, splitting up Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn to provide more balance. This Stars’ core has several playoff runs under its belt and is embracing an all-in mentality as it attempts to upset the Pacific Division champions.

“You’re not going to beat that team with 10 guys going and 10 guys not going,” head coach Rick Bowness said after the victory. “We weren’t happy with our game in Game 1. But we had no passengers tonight. We had everyone buying in and that’s the only way you’re going to beat this team.”

For the Flames, avoiding that upset starts with Sutter getting more out of his top guys – specifically in front of the net.

SPARKS OFF THE FIRE

-Jon Klingberg has emerged as the series’ villain, at least in the eyes of Flames’ fans. After calling out Rasmus Andersson for “acting tougher than he is” and saying the Flames’ blueliner would be a target here on out, Klingberg was booed every time he touched the puck in the second game.

-This series is shaping up as a coming-out party for Jake Oettinger, who has been superb in the crease for the Stars. After starting the season in the minors, he’s become a key piece for Dallas and the second-youngest goalie in Stars franchise history to record a playoff shutout. “Everyone’s all in for this team and this playoff run,” he said after the win. Oettinger has not allowed a goal in nearly 115 minutes.

-Dallas certainly upped their physicality in Game 2. After getting outhit 34 to 20 in the opening contest, they outhit Calgary 36-35 two nights later.

-Leading the Calgary Flames in ice time per game are the usual suspects (Hanifin, Chris Tanev, Lindholm). Fourth is Erik Gudbranson, who has been one of the best depth signings in the league on the third pairing with Nikita Zadorov. He’s also become a major part of the Flames’ culture.