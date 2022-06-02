16m ago
Charles Schwab Challenge winner Burns to play in RBC Canadian Open
Sam Burns is set to play at the upcoming RBC Canadian Open, the tournament announced on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
🚨 CONFIRMED 🚨— RBC Canadian Open (@RBCCanadianOpen) June 2, 2022
World No. 9 @samburns66 will tee it up at St. George’s!#RBCCO | #SummersOpen pic.twitter.com/yem8OT5khp
Burns, 25, currently sits at no. 9 in the world rankings after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at 9-under last week at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Shreveport, LA., native finished tied for 20th at the PGA Championship (1-over), was cut at AT&T Byron Nelson (4-under), placed second at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (27-under) and came in fifth at the Masters Tournament (5-over).
Prior to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Burns placed first at both the Valspar Championship (4-under) in March and the Sanderson Farms Championship (22-under) in October.
Burns sits second in FedEx Cup rankings behind current leader Scottie Scheffler (3,142 points) with 2,101 points.
The RBC Canadian Open will make its return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be played at Toronto's St. George's Golf and Country Club from June 6-12.