Sam Burns is set to play at the upcoming RBC Canadian Open, the tournament announced on Thursday.

Burns, 25, currently sits at no. 9 in the world rankings after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at 9-under last week at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Shreveport, LA., native finished tied for 20th at the PGA Championship (1-over), was cut at AT&T Byron Nelson (4-under), placed second at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (27-under) and came in fifth at the Masters Tournament (5-over).

Prior to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Burns placed first at both the Valspar Championship (4-under) in March and the Sanderson Farms Championship (22-under) in October.

Burns sits second in FedEx Cup rankings behind current leader Scottie Scheffler (3,142 points) with 2,101 points.

The RBC Canadian Open will make its return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be played at Toronto's St. George's Golf and Country Club from June 6-12.