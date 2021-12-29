How will Perry fit in with the Canadiens?

The unrestricted free agent market heated back up over the past week with details for the 2020-21 season set, leaving just 21 names remaining from the initial Top 100 board compiled by TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli ahead of Oct. 9.

Mike Hoffman continues to sit at No. 1 on the board, though the 30-year-old winger will attend training camp with the St. Louis Blues on a professional tryout agreement. A run on forwards over the past week saw six of the top 10 remaining UFAs come off the board with Erik Haula and Mikael Granlund signing with the Nashville Predators, Corey Perry joining the Montreal Canadiens, Andreas Athanasiou reaching a deal with the Los Angeles Kings, Carl Soderberg signing with the Chicago Blackhawks and Ilya Kovalchuk returning to the KHL.

Defencemen Sami Vatanen now ranks second on the remaining UFAs list, followed by veteran Zdeno Chara and blueliner Travis Hamonic. Chara's agent said last week that while his client had received no shortage of interest, a return to the Bruins is his priority.

"I’ve had 20-plus teams reach out to me, but his focus right now is to talk to Boston," Matt Keator told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. "He still has the option to retire. But he seems very interested in playing if it’s the right fit.’’

Jimmy Howard and Craig Anderson remain as the only two goaltenders on the list, though Anderson will attend training camp with the Washington Capitals after Henrik Lundqvist announced he will not be able to play this season.

Top UFAs - Dec. 29, 2020 RK Player Team Pos Age GP G PTS 19-20 1 Mike Hoffman * FLA LW 30 69 29 59 $5.19M 2 Sami Vatanen CAR RD 29 47 5 23 $4.88M 3 Zdeno Chara BOS LD 43 68 5 14 $2M 4 Travis Hamonic CGY RD 30 50 3 12 $3.86M 5 Matt Martin NYI LW 31 55 5 8 $2.5M 6 Colin Wilson COL LW 30 9 0 4 $2.6M 7 Mirco Mueller NJD LD 25 50 2 7 $1.4M 8 Melker Karlsson SJS RW 29 61 6 12 $2M 9 Trevor Lewis LAK RW 33 56 6 12 $2M 10 Ben Hutton LAK LD 27 65 4 16 $1.5M 11 Andy Greene NYI LD 37 63 2 14 $5M 12 Ron Hainsey OTT RD 39 64 1 12 $3.5M 13 Michael Del Zotto** ANA LD 30 49 2 15 $750K 14 Madison Bowey DET RD 25 53 3 17 $1M 15 Brian Boyle FLA LW/C 35 39 6 15 $940K 16 Karl Alzner MTL LD 31 4 0 0 $4.63M 17 Michael Grabner ARI LW 32 46 8 11 $3.35M 18 Frederik Gauthier *** TOR C 25 61 7 12 $675K 19 Riley Sheahan**** EDM LW/C 28 66 8 15 $900K 20 Jimmy Howard DET G 36 27 4.2 0.887 $4M 21 Craig Anderson ***** OTT G 39 34 3.25 0.902 $4.75M

*Attending training camp with the St. Louis Blues on a PTO

**Attending training camp with the Columbus Blue Jackets on a PTO

***Attending training camp with the Arizona Coyotes on a PTO

****Attending training camp with the Buffalo Sabres on a PTO

*****Attending training camp with the Washington Capitals on a PTO