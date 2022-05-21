Colorado Avalanche defenceman Samuel Girard will not return to Saturday's Game 3 against the St. Louis Blues because of an upper-body injury and will be taken to a local hospital for evaluation, the team announced.

Samuel Girard (upper body) will not return. He has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 22, 2022

Girard was injured after being hit up high into the endboards by St. Louis' Ivan Barbashev just under two minutes into the game.

Girard stayed down on the ice as play continued the other way. The whistle was eventually blown and the training staff rushed onto the ice to attend to the Avs' blueliner. Barbashev was not assessed a penalty on the play.

Meanwhile, Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington was also forced to leave Saturday's game after being bowled over by Blues defenceman Calle Rosen and Avs forward Nazem Kadri just a couple minutes after Girard left the ice. Binnington was replaced by Ville Husso and was not on the bench to begin the second period.

The second-round series is currently tied at one game apiece with Game 4 scheduled for Monday night in St. Louis.