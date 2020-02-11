San Antonio Spurs (22-31, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (32-21, sixth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Thunder -6.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will look to end its six-game road skid when the Spurs take on Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 21-13 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City is 23-4 when outrebounding opponents and averages 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Spurs are 12-19 in Western Conference play. San Antonio is 6-19 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 45.1 rebounds per game.

The Thunder won the last matchup between these two squads 109-103 on Jan. 2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points to help lead Oklahoma City to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is shooting 48.1 per cent and averaging 17.2 points. Dennis Schroder is shooting 51.6 per cent and averaging 24 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs averaging 23 points and has added 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. LaMarcus Aldridge has averaged 13.3 points and collected 5.9 rebounds while shooting 36.8 per cent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 114.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 45.1 per cent shooting.

Spurs: 2-8, averaging 110.1 points, 40.7 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 48.6 per cent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Darius Bazley: out (knee).

Spurs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.