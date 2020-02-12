Breyvic Valera is a Toronto Blue Jay no longer.

The #Padres have claimed INF Breyvic Valera off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays and placed RHP Anderson Espinoza on the 60-Day IL. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 13, 2020

The team announced Wednesday night that the infielder has been claimed by the San Diego Padres.

After he was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees in September, Valera appeared in five games with the Blue Jays down the stretch of the season. He hit .267 with one home run and five RBI in limited action. He is a career .223 hitter in 121 at-bats.

The Padres will be Valera's sixth big league stop, having already spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers in addition to the Yankees and Blue Jays.

The 28-year-old is a native of Montalban, Venezuela.