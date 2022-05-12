The San Diego Padres are close to signing veteran second baseman Robinson Cano, according to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman.

Cano, 39, was officially released by the New York Mets this past Sunday, after being designated for assignment by the club on May 2. The Mets will owe Cano a guaranteed $37.6 million between this season and 2023.

If signed by the Padres, the club will only have to pay him a prorated share of the $700K league minimum salary.

In 12 games this season, Cano has hit .195 with one home run and three RBI.

Over his 17-year career with the Mets, New York Yankees, and Seattle Mariners, the eight-time all-star has 335 home runs, 1,305 RBI, 1,260 runs scored with a .302/.352/.490 slash line.