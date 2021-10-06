The San Diego Padres’ late-season collapse has cost their manager his job.

The team fired Jayce Tingler on Wednesday after two seasons, only days after the team concluding a disappointing 79-83 2021 campaign, falling well below expectations for a team that was expected to contend for a World Series.

The dismissal comes only a year after Tingler was a finalist for National League Manager of the Year after having led the Padres to the postseason for the first time in 14 years.

After acquiring Yu Darvish and Blake Snell in the offseason to add to a young core that includes Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, the Padres lived up to the hype through the spring and into August, but the bottom fell out. On Aug. 10, the team was 67-49 and held a five-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the first NL wild-card spot. From there, the team finished the season on a 12-34, completely crashing out of the playoff picture. The Padres ended their year 28 games behind the NL West-winning San Francisco Giants and 11 games adrift of the St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card.

The 40-year-old Tingler concludes his Padres tenure with a 116-106 mark (.523).

A native of Smithville, MO, Tingler spent several years in the Texas Rangers organization, including briefly serving as the team’s interim manager after the firing of Jeff Banister in the final month of the 2018 season, before joining the Padres.